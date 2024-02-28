Two Italian Serie A teams in need of a victory square off Wednesday as Sassuolo host Napoli on Paramount+. The Neroverdi are teetering above the relegation zone and will try to turn their season around after a managerial change. They host the defending Serie A champions who are struggling themselves, dropping to ninth in the league table after winning just one of their last five matches. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy is set for Noon ET. The latest Sassuolo vs. Napoli odds list Napoli as -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo listed as +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Sassuolo vs. Napoli

How to watch Napoli vs. Sassuolo

Sassuolo vs. Napoli date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Sassuolo vs. Napoli time: Noon ET

Sassuolo vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Sassuolo

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Sassuolo vs. Napoli, Green is picking Napoli to win for a -115 payout. The expert expects Napoli to get on the right foot on Wednesday and notes that the Neapolitans have been very good in their head-to-head with Sassuolo. They have won each of the last four meetings between these teams, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture back in August.



Green also notes that while Napoli aren't the same dynamic force they were last season, they aren't as bad off as Sassuolo, who have only kept a clean sheet once this season.

"Napoli are a shadow of their former selves, but still have enough quality to exploit Sassuolo's defensive frailties, so they should emerge victorious on Wednesday," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

