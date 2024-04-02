The Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals will be all about how MLS teams stack up against their Liga MX counterparts, including the New England Revolution's clash with Club America.

The Revolution booked a spot in this round after a 5-1 aggregate win over Costa Rica's Alalujense and are 180 minutes away from their first semifinal berth in the CCC, but one incredible obstacle stands in their way -- Club America. They are currently the leaders in Liga MX and, as is traditionally the case for the latter rounds of the continental championship, have more games under their belts than the Revolution, whose season started in February. The matchup marks the latest chapter in the two leagues' longstanding competitiveness, and perhaps a measuring stick for the Revolution amidst a less-than-ideal start to their season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 2 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 2 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Mass.

: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Mass. TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: New England Revolution +250; Draw +240; Club America +110

Storylines

The Revolution's 2024 season might only be nine games old, but a clear trend is emerging -- their winless streak in MLS play has not been replicated in their CCC form. Their success in the continental tournament has been the highlight of the start of Caleb Porter, where they are unbeaten in four and scored at least four goals in each of their ties.

Tomas Chancalay has been the standout so far for the Revolution, scoring four goals in as many games as they cruised to the quarterfinals. It marks a strong start in his first full season with the club, especially after becoming the Revolution's newest designated player in the offseason. Captain Carles Gil, meanwhile, has been one of the team's leading goalscorers in MLS play, where the Revolution have scored four of their five games.

While they have conceded just once in four CCC games, America will provide the biggest test of a Revolution back line that might be too porous for their liking. The New Englanders have yet to keep a clean sheet in domestic league play, while America have 21 goals in 13 games and boast one of Liga MX's top goalscorers in Julian Quinones, who has 10 goals so far this season.

Prediction

The Revolution are still very early in their season and in their project under Porter, so there will be time for them to perfect their plans. The matchup against America does not just come at a bad time in the season, but is perhaps too early as they begin a rebuild under a new coach. This is especially true considering defending is the Revolution's current weakness but America's biggest strength after conceding just seven goals in 13 Liga MX games this season. Long story short: this one's America's to lose. Pick: New England Revolution 0, Club America 2