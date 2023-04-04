Newcastle United will look to maintain their top-four spot in the Premier League standings when they hit the road to face West Ham on Wednesday at London Stadium. After beating Southampton, 1-0, on Sunday, the Magpies moved into third-place in the EPL table with 50 points. They entered Monday tied with Manchester United in points and one point ahead of fifth-place Tottenham. Meanwhile, West Ham exited the weekend with 27 points.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Newcastle as the +111 favorite (risk $100 to win $111) in the latest Newcastle vs. West Ham odds, with West Ham the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. West Ham spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+110), West Ham +0.5 (-140)

Newcastle vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. West Ham money line: Newcastle +111, West Ham +240, Draw +230

NEW: The Magpies lead the Premier League in goals conceded (19)

WHU: Midfielder Declan Rice leads team in assists (four)

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have the best defense in the Premier League. They have conceded just 19 goals in 27 matches this season, which is the fewest in the league. Manchester City are a distant second with 26 goals allowed. Newcastle's 13 clean sheets also are the best in the league.

In addition, Allan Saint-Maximin is coming off an excellent match against Manchester United. In Newcastle's 2-0 win on Sunday, the 26-year-old winger had an assist and was a terror down the left side. For the season, Saint-Maximin has recorded four assists and one goal in league play.

Why you should back West Ham

Declan Rice has become one of the best players in the Premier League. The 24-year-old midfielder earned the captain's armband for the Hammers this season and has two goals and four assists in 27 Premier League games. Because of his play in recent seasons, Rice reportedly will draw interest from Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In addition, West Ham will be highly motivated entering the match. The Hammers are fighting to avoid relegation with just 27 points on the season. They cannot afford a slip-up with less than two months remaining in the season.

