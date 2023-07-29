The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup features Norway and the Philippines battling in a Group A contest on Sunday morning. Norway have struggled mightily to kick off the World Cup, failing to record a goal in their first two games. On July 25, Norway and Switzerland tied 0-0. Meanwhile, the Philippines are fresh off a surprising 1-0 win over New Zealand on Tuesday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Norway as the -1000 favorites (risk $1,000 to win $100) in its latest Norway vs. Philippines odds. Philippines are the +2100 underdogs, a draw is priced at +700, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 a.m. ET.

Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines for Philippines vs. Norway:

Norway vs. Philippines money line: Norway -1000, Philippines +2100, Draw +700

Norway vs. Philippines spread: Norway -2.5 (+125)

Norway vs. Philippines over/under: 3.5 goals

Why you should back Norway

Norway will be extremely aggressive in a must-win game for them. They have struggled offensively but have plenty of talented and reliable strikers. Midfielder Frida Maanum has the skill set to score from far out while having solid footwork to create space. The 24-year-old scored two goals in their two international matches prior to the World Cup.

Forward Ada Hegerberg is another sound scorer. Hegerberg has a knack for creating offensive opportunities for both herself and her teammates. The 28-year-old finished with four goals and one assist for Lyon during the 2022-23 campaign. Forward Karina Saevik logged two goals in her last five matches for Norway. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Philippines

This side rolls into this matchup with sky-high confidence. They are fresh off their first-ever World Cup win, defeating New Zealand 1-0 on July 25th as massive +1000 underdogs. Despite only having 31% of the possession against New Zealand, they played relentless and superb defense. Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was lights out, logging four saves in the contest. She's piled up 10 saves over the first two World Cup matches.

Forward Sarina Bolden has good awareness and instincts on the field. Bolden has no problem scoring with a header or with either foot. The 27-year-old rose up and headed the lone goal in the 24th minute versus New Zealand. Prior to this win, the Philippines were on a five-game skid. They have shown their ability to rise to the occasion and play a gritty game. See which team to pick here.

