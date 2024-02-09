Nottingham Forest aim for the season sweep Saturday when they host Newcastle United in a 2023-24 English Premier League match at City Ground. Forest (5-6-12) are 16th in the Premier League table but pulled off a 3-1 victory at St. James' Park in December. The Magpies (10-3-10) have stumbled to ninth place after finishing fourth in 2022-23 but come in on a 3-1-1 run in all competitions. Forest drew 1-1 with Bournemouth last Sunday before edging Bristol City on penalties to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. Newcastle rallied from a two-goal deficit to forge a 4-4 home draw with Luton Town last Saturday. Forest have lost five of their past six home matches.

Forest vs. Newcastle spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+105)

Forest vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Forest vs. Newcastle money line: Forest +230, Newcastle +110, Draw +260

NOT: Have conceded two or more goals in five of 11 home matches.

NEW: Have conceded at least two goals in seven of 11 away games.

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have scored 48 goals this season, fifth-most in the league, and they beat top-four side Aston Villa in their last road match. Forest have scored 28 goals, fifth-fewest in the EPL, while conceding four more than Newcastle (41-37). The Magpies are 4-3-1 in their past eight top-flight matches at City Ground, the most recent a 2-1 triumph last March. Alexander Isak scored twice in that match, but the team's top scorer (10 goals) is likely out with an injury.

Still, Newcastle have scored seven goals in the two matches he has missed. They have scored at least twice in six straight overall matches. Sean Longstaff scored twice in the first 30 minutes against Luton Town, and Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes finished off the rally. The Magpies held the ball for 62% of the meeting in December and had a 19-15 edge in shots (7-6 on net). Nottingham Forest have the third-fewest shots (247) and shots on target (77) in the league.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees should have confidence after moving on to the fifth round of the FA Cup and with a strong victory against Newcastle in their pocket. The Magpies just allowed four goals to a 17th-place side on their home turf. They have yielded at least three goals in six of their past nine EPL games. The visitors are 8-1-2 with a plus-15 goal differential at St. James' Park this season but 2-2-7 and minus-4 away from home. Forest are minus-2 at home but minus-11 on the road.

The Magpies being without their top scorer will hurt. Newcastle put just six of their 19 shots on target against Luton Town, who were on frame with eight of their 11. Forest will make things tough on the visitors and could frustrate their shooters. The Tricky Trees are fifth in the Premier League in tackles (456) and fourth in blocks (302), deflecting 107 shots (second). Veteran Chris Wood is the top scorer with 10 goals, but is out, so Taiwo Awoniyi (five) should be the focus in attack.

