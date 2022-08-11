The 2022-23 LaLiga season kicks off on Friday when Sevilla visits El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain, to face Osasuna. Sevilla is coming off a season in which it finished fourth in the La Liga table and was knocked out early in both the Champions League and Europa League competitions. Julen Lopetegui's side enters the season with key changes to the roster. Meanwhile Navarrese club Osasuna came in 10th last season's standings, which is one spot better than the club finished in 2021.

Kickoff on Friday is 3 p.m ET. Sevilla is the +145 favorite (risk $100 to win $145) in its latest Sevilla vs. Osasuna odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Osasuna the +210 underdog. A draw is priced at +210. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sevilla vs. Osasuna spread: Sevilla -0.5 (+140)

Sevilla vs. Osasuna over/under: 2.5 goals

Sevilla vs. Osasuna money line: Sevilla +145, Osasuna +210, Draw +210

SEV: Sevilla allowed a La Liga-best 30 goals last season

OSA: Ruben Garcia led team in assists (six) last season

Why you should back Sevilla

Sevilla has dominated the series against Osasuna recently. The club is undefeated in its last 10 matches against Los Rojillos, with eight wins and two draws. Osasuna has not beaten Sevilla since a 2-1 victory in May 2013.

In addition, Sevilla faces an Osasuna club that has struggled at home. Los Rojillos have just three wins in their last 14 matches at El Sadar. Last season they had five wins, seven losses and seven draws in their 19 home matches.

Why you should back Osasuna

Los Rojillos face a Sevilla club that has revamped its defense. After conceding a La Liga-best 30 goals last season, Sevilla sold both of its centerbacks, Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos, this summer. The new defensive pair of Marcão and Karim Rekik lacks the quality and cohesion of Koundé and Carlos.

In addition, Sevilla comes into the match off poor preseason form. In their last three preseason matches, Sevilla won once and lost twice. One of the defeats was a 6-0 blowout at the hands of Arsenal in the Emirates Cup on July 30. One day later Sevilla lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

