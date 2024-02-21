The group stage of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup continues on Wednesday with the first matchup between Panama and Colombia on Paramount+. Panama are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competition, most recently defeating Paraguay 2-0 on Feb. 16. Meanwhile, Colombia are playing their first match since having a set of friendles against New Zealand in December, which resulted in a scoreless draw and a 1-0 win. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Ca. is 7:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf W Gold Cup match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Colombia vs. Panama

Panama vs. Colombia date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Panama vs. Colombia time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Colombia live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Colombia vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Panama vs. Colombia, Sutton is picking Colombia to win 1-0. The expert acknowledges that Panama has played well over their current unbeaten streak, but thinks that Colombia's defense will be the difference-maker when these teams face off on Wednesday.



Colombia have recorded a clean sheet in three of their last four matches, which includes a scoreless draw against tournament favorites USWNT on Oct. 26. They played to a 1-0 victory their last time out and will look to do the same thing on Wednesday.

"Colombia will want to make a statement in their first match of the W Gold Cup, which leads to all three points for Nelson Abadía's side," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the W Gold Cup on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf W Gold Cup. Visit Paramount+ now to see W Gold Cup matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.