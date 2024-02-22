Paraguay and Costa Rica will collide in a pivotal Group C showdown in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup on Thursday on Paramount+. Costa Rica cruised through Gold Cup qualification, which culminated with a 19-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis on Dec. 4. Paraguay, meanwhile, are winless in their last three fixtures, but knocked off Costa Rica for a fifth-place finish at the Pan Am Games last October. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Paraguay vs. Costa Rica

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Paraguay vs. Costa Rica, Sutton is picking the match to end in a 1-1 draw. Paraguay enter Thursday's match winless in their last three fixtures because of their inability to score. Paraguay have been shut out in two of their last three matches, but they've proven they can score in bunches by beating Jamaica 10-0 in the Pan America Games in October.

Costa Rica's new manager Benito Rubido will want a positive result, which could lead to a more tentative approach moving forward. He'll rely on Rocky Rodriguez and Daniella Cruz for experience while Priscila Chinchilla can generate enough offense to keep Paraguay's back line honest.

"This will be a pivotal clash for both teams in terms of advancing to the knockout phase of the W Gold Cup," Sutton said. "I expect both teams will be hesitant to go down early with so much on the line, which could lead to a cagey affair played in the middle of the pitch." Stream the game here.

