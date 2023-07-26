Teams looking to rebound from opening defeats meet in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Group E matchup when Portugal battles Vietnam on Thursday. Portugal is coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday. Vietnam, meanwhile, also had a good showing despite suffering a 3-0 setback to tournament-favorite the United States on Saturday. Both teams are making their World Cup debuts after either not having entered or qualified previously.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. Portugal is listed at -1500 (risk $1,500 to win $100) on the money line, while Vietnam is +2900 in the latest Portugal vs. Vietnam odds at Caesars Sportsbook. A draw would return +850, while the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Vietnam vs. Portugal picks, check out what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also enters this match on an 11-6 roll on all soccer picks, returning +332 during that span.

Now here are the odds and trends for Vietnam vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Vietnam spread: Portugal -2.5 (+110), Vietnam +2.5 (-140)

Portugal vs. Vietnam over/under: 3.5 goals

Portugal vs. Vietnam money line: Portugal -1500, Vietnam +2900, Draw +850

POR: Portugal went 10-2-1 in qualification to earn their first trip to the World Cup

VIE: Vietnam is 6-5-0 since the start of the year

Why you should back Portugal

The Portuguese have an experienced lineup led by captain Dolores Silva. The 31-year-old midfielder has registered 17 goals in 150 appearances for Portugal since 2009. Domestically, she competes for Braga, and has scored 16 goals in 76 appearances since 2019.

Also helping lead the side is Ana Borges. The 33-year-old forward has 11 goals in 157 appearances for her home nation, and has been competing for them since 2009. Since 2017, she has played domestically for Sporting CP, where she has scored 26 goals in 105 matches. She played for Chelsea in the English Women's Super League from 2014 to 2017, registering three goals in 35 appearances.

Why you should back Vietnam

Although a heavy underdog to the United States, the Vietnamese gave the Americans all they could handle on Saturday. That match came on the heels of a 9-0 loss to Spain in their last friendly before the tournament on July 14. Despite having been shut out the last three matches, Vietnam has a number of scoring options, including forward and team captain Huynh Nhu. The 31-year-old has scored 67 goals in 104 international matches for her country.

Also helping power the Vietnamese offense is midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung. She has scored 51 goals in 120 appearances for the national team. Since the beginning of 2022, she has seven goals in 27 appearances. For the past 14 years, she has been a member of the Phong Phu Ha Nam domestic league team, where she has scored 74 goals in 163 matches.

