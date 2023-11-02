RANK TEAM ANALYSIS

1 Arsenal Gabriel Jesus' injury history would be more of a concern if Eddie Nketiah wasn't scoring hat tricks in spot starts. Arsenal are one of only two undefeated sides left as they've learned from their title challenge last season. The biggest question is can they keep it up.

2 Liverpool In another time, Liverpool are leading the league right now and as Mohamed Salah is scoring for fun. Only three points off of league-leading Tottenham, Liverpool are well positioned, but after losing out on the league by only two points before that wrongful offside on Luis Diaz looms large.

3 Manchester City Dropping matches without Rodri, City found a way to keep the title race interesting until the festive period again. While the expectation is for them to pull away before long, what if they don't?

4 Tottenham Tottenham's best form usually comes in the second half of the season and if that happens they may just win the league considering that Spurs are top due to a technicality. James Maddison has been a revelation in midfield and Heung-Min Son is back to his best.

5 Aston Villa Known for his defensive tactics, Unai Emery's system has unlocked the best out of Ollie Watkins who has Villa exceeding expectations. Anytime that a member of the big six struggles, it's a chance for a mid-table side to make a move and so far it has been Villa who have benefited from that.

6 Newcastle United Expected to compete for top four, this has been a disappointing start for Newcastle but also an expected one due to needing to compete in Champions League while balancing league play. Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for gambling certainly doesn't help things.

7 Brighton Brighton may be starting to scratch the ceiling of what they can do without a true star on the team. Roberto Di Zerbi has worked wonders up until now but this is another club where how they build on their success will be critical.



8 Manchester United If Erik ten Hag can figure out getting second half Manchester United to show up in the first half, this could be quite a team but every time that things improve, United find a way to take a step back.

9 West Ham United With more focus on Europa League than the Premier League, West Ham will only be judged on finishing outside the top six if they don't win Europa League but missing European soccer next season could be a very damaging thing.

10 Brentford Considering that Ivan Toney hasn't been available and that the Bees have had defensive injuries, it's pretty solid that they're in the top half. Keeping momentum is the only thing that Brentford need to do now.

11 Chelsea In some ways, things are looking up for Chelsea, but in others, this is quite a confusing side. I don't want to judge them too harshly until Christopher Nkunku is back but it's a time where you have to wonder what Chelsea's goals are for the season because top four could be already out of the question.

12 Wolverhampton Everything was looking up for Wolves until Pedro Neto got injured. How one of the best wingers in the Premier League is replaced will be the difference between relegation and survival, so the stakes couldn't be higher.

13 Crystal Palace Palace are stuck in a time loop and the fact that Roy Hodgson is on pace to lead them to another midtable finish doesn't help with that. There's danger in trying to reach too high in the Premier League but what's the next step for Palace?

14 Everton For the first time in a while, genuine positivity is coming out of Goodison Park but with the possibility of a 12-point deduction due to Financial Fair Play, things could go south very quickly. On the bright side, the poor form at the bottom of the table could see Everton survive even with a deduction.

15 Fulham Looking at Fulham matches, it's astonishing that they're this high in the table. Getting no production from forwards, the wheels could come off at any time but the march of success is avoiding the drop. So far, so good.

16 Nottingham Forest Plagued with injuries, Steve Cooper is again doing an excellent job with having Forest in most games. At times they've shown glimpses of actually being a good team that can compete for a mid-table spot so if the Tricky Trees don't feel the need to buy a new XI each season, there may be something here.

17 Luton Town Luton weren't expected to pull up any trees in their first ever Premier League season so in reality, the fact that they aren't at the bottom of the table is a job well done for the Hatters. Even by goal difference, there's a chance that Luton could stay up with Bournemouth being the team to drop back to the Championship which would be quite a feather in Rob Edwards' managerial cap.

18 Bournemouth After making the controversial decision to move on from Gary O'Neil ahead of the season, it was critical for Bournemouth to come out of the gates strong and they just haven't done that. Facing a tough schedule to date, there is time to turn things around but time waits for no one and the decision to move to a new manager and institute a new system could certainly cause issues.

19 Burnley When Burnley moved on from Sean Dyche to Vincent Kompany, it was a breath of fresh air as an attacking side was revolutionizing the Championship, but now they're running into the same problem that plagued Norwich City. Attacking is fun until the team can't defend and dropped points continue to add up. How Kompany responds to this will speak to his managerial abilities.