A trip to the 2024 Champions League semifinals is on the line on Tuesday when Barcelona hosts PSG on Paramount+. Barcelona secured an impressive 3-2 victory on the road in the first leg, so a win or draw will see Barca advance past the UCL quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. However, PSG recorded a 4-1 victory at Barcelona in this competition back in 2021, so the Parisians know what it takes to pull off the comeback. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Barcelona is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Barcelona vs. PSG odds list Barcelona as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with PSG as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Barcelona vs. PSG

Barcelona vs. PSG date: Tuesday, April 16

Barcelona vs. PSG time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. PSG live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Champions League picks for PSG vs. Barcelona

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Barcelona vs. PSG, Sutton is backing Barcelona to win (draw no bet) for a -150 payout. Barcelona put on a show in the first leg behind the brilliance of winger Raphinha, who registered a brace in the 3-2 win. The Spanish side conceded the majority of possession, but they still managed 15 shots, including seven on target. Barcelona have also been exceptional at home in this competition. Barcelona are undefeated at home in Champions League play, recording four wins and outscoring opponents 12-3.

"This squad seems to be playing hard for manager Xavi, who announced his intention to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season," Sutton told SportsLine. "Barca are unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions and I think they do enough to earn at least a draw in the second leg." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+



Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.