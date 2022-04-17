Paris Saint-Germain are now 15 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit after a 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on target for Mauricio Pochettino's home side as all the scoring took place in the first half at Parc des Princes on Easter Sunday.

It took just 12 minutes for the Brazilian superstar to score after being teed up by Marco Verratti to make himself the top-scoring foreigner in Le Championnat in 2022 with eight goals as the Italian celebrated becoming PSG's top appearance maker in the fixture.

Duje Caleta Car equalized just after the half hour mark as the hosts failed to clear their lines but Mbappe had PSG back in front from the penalty spot before the break for his seventh goal in the fixture.

William Saliba had a goal chalked off by VAR late on but Les Parisiens held on for the win to open up what might well prove to be an unassailable lead.

"We will keep the victory in mind at the end of the day," PSG captain Marquinhos said after the match to Amazon Prime. "It is a game you have to win. If it is with style, all the better, but it was against the team second in Ligue 1. We did not come to play and lose, we came for all three points. It remains three points against a direct competitor. We will not give anything up as we want the title."

OM's winning run may well now be broken but their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal outing must now take priority in the remainder of the campaign, although the Champions League remains reachable through Ligue 1.