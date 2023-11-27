Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United meet at Parc des Princes on Tuesday for a crucial game in UEFA Champions League Group F as both seek a knockout berth. You can catch all the action on Paramount+. Les Parisiens are second in the group but have lost on the road to both the Magpies and Milan while Newcastle are bottom of the pile having only beaten PSG so far albeit in spectacular fashion. Regardless of Tuesday's results, Group F seems set to be decided in the final round of games when Borussia Dortmund host the French champions and Eddie Howe's men welcome the Rossoneri to St James' Park. This one is a must-win really for Luis Enrique's side who have struggled on the road although it also qualifies as a must not lose game for Newcastle given they are already two points behind PSG. The French capital outfit thumped Monaco 5-2 ahead of this one while Newcastle thrashed Chelsea 4-1 to boost confidence.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Watch: Paramount+

Odds: PSG -159; Draw: +308; Newcastle +411

Team news

PSG: Warren Zaire-Emery is out injured until the winter break with Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Danilo Pereira and Marquinhos out recently and expected to miss this one. If Luis Enerique opts for a similar XI to the Monaco win on Friday, Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe could start up top. The Frenchman has five goals and two assists from 12 UCL games against Premier League clubs so far.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Newcastle: Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are all injured while Sandro Tonali is suspended. Lewis Hall returns after missing the clash with parent club Chelsea while Sean Longstaff is fighting to be fit. Alexander Isak should lead Newcastle's attack with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron backing him up.

Potential Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Prediction

PSG cannot afford to lose this while a defeat could eliminate Newcastle from potential knockout round contention. Expect Mbappe to come up big for the hosts and for Luis Enrique's men to just about do enough to put themselves in a good position ahead of the trip to Borussia Dortmund. Pick: PSG 2, Newcastle 1.