French side Paris Saint-Germain will host English side Newcastle as the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage continues Tuesday. Arguably the best group in the UCL this season, Group F is separated by just three points from top to bottom, with PSG in second with six points and Newcastle in fourth with four points. Domestically, PSG leads Ligue 1, while Newcastle is sixth in the Premier League. Both sides are coming off dominant wins in league play over the weekend.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Newcastle odds list the French side as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle listed as +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSG vs. Newcastle

PSG vs. Newcastle date: Tuesday, Nov. 28

PSG vs. Newcastle time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Newcastle vs. PSG

For PSG vs. Newcastle, the betting pick is PSG to win for a -160 payout.

With an unbelievable amount of funds at their disposal thanks to investment from the PIF, Newcastle has bought some of the best players available and were hoping that a showdown with PSG in October would offer the stage to show that they were capable of competing with the biggest clubs in the world.

PSG has won seven of their last eight matches and have scored a staggering 24 goals during that eight-match span. Meanwhile, Newcastle has four wins, three losses and two draws in their last nine matches.

"Newcastle is winless away from home in the Champions League, which does not bode particularly well for a trip to Paris. It is missing lots of players through injury, including defensive lynchpin Sven Botman, and it could struggle to deal with Mbappé's pace and general brilliance in attack."

