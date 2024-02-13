Paris Saint-Germain return to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday when Real Sociedad visit Parc des Princes in the round of 16 first leg. Luis Enrique's men come into this one off the back of consecutive 3-1 home wins as part of a larger run of seven wins from eight games across all competitions since the start of 2024. As for Imanol Alguacil's side, the big worry is four wins from 10 games in 2024 with two defeats but most alarmingly the last four outings have not even featured a single goal scored. PSG scraped through Group G behind Borussia Dortmund and will now seek to avoid a third consecutive round of 16 exit having reached this stage for the 12th straight edition. Spanish sides generally tend to prove tricky for Les Parisiens with five eliminations from the last six meetings but the Basque side still look favorable on paper given that this is their second ever appearance at this stage after 2003-04 when they finished second in Group D behind Juventus. This will be PSG and Sociedad's first ever competitive meeting and the Txuri-Urdin last faced Ligue 1 opponents at this stage in Olympique Lyonnais who won both games 1-0 before being eliminated by eventual winners FC Porto.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Paramount+ Odds: PSG -167; Draw +300; Sociedad +400

Team news

PSG: Presnel Kimpembe, Milan Skriniar, Sergio Rico and Nuno Mendes remain out but Kylian Mbappe should be back after resting an ankle knock against Lille OSC to add to each of his goals in all Paris games so far this edition. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Warren Zaire-Emery should all come back into the starting XI for this one with Keylor Navas, Nordi Mukiele and Lucas Beraldo possibly making way.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Danilo, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Urgate, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Kolo Muani; Mbappe.

Sociedad: Sheraldo Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Odriozola, Carlos Fernandez and Aihen Munoz are all expected to miss out while Mikel Oyarzabal is also a doubt. Alguacil could go with French-speaking pair Hamari Traore and Robin Le Normand ahead of Jon Aramburu and Jon Pacheco. Brais Mendez could replace Benat Turrientes alongside Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in midfield while Ander Barrenetxea and Umar Sadiq are expected to join Takefusa Kubo up top.

Potential Sociedad XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Sadiq, Barrenetxea.

Prediction

This one favors PSG on paper and they need to finally come good having created enough to bury many opponents only to be punished for not taking their chances. Mbappe and his Parisien teammates can send out a statement here given the French champions' recent form. Pick: PSG 3, Sociedad 1.