Paris Saint-Germain are back in action on Saturday when Toulouse visit Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. The hosts are without the injured Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is also absent again after missing the midweek win away at Montpellier due to muscular fatigue. Sergio Ramos picked up a knock and is out here, but he is expected to return before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich The French Professional League's decision to not recognize Hakim Ziyech's loan move to PSG has put paid to his hopes of playing for the capital club for now. Les Parisiens have already lost twice in Ligue 1 since the start of 2023 while TFC are in excellent form with six wins from their last seven and unbeaten this calendar year.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe

"They are a promoted team that has had a very good start to the league," said PSG head coach Christophe Galtier pre-game. "Since 2023 they have been very successful. I regularly watch their matches because I spent three years there, so I remain attached to TFC and to the city of Toulouse. They are a very dangerous team with a lot of qualities, especially on set-pieces. I think it will be an open game.

"We needed to get back to winning because we had a few bad performances," added the Frenchman of the Montpellier win. "With the way the game was played, we thought everything was going to go wrong. I saw a very good state of mind, with players who stuck to what we had set up. The team performed well: individually there was a lot of effort, and as a team it was interesting."

"To be perfectly honest, it is just another match for us," said Toulouse president Damien Comolli exclusively to CBS Sports' House of Champions. "We have brought Toulouse back to where the club belongs in Ligue 1 to play against these big clubs in big stadiums. Normality was TFC in Ligue 2 so we are very happy to be going to Paris on Saturday as we were to visit Marseille back in late December. We belong in this league and we will go there to be as ambitious as we can and to play our attacking style. We want to have zero regrets after each game -- not only when we play in the big games against PSG or Marseille."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 4 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -350; Draw: +450; Toulouse +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Mbappe is out and will surely miss out against Marseille in the Coupe de France as well as Bayern in the Champions League with the thigh injury announced by PSG on Thursday. Neymar continues to receive treatment while Ramos also misses out after going off in Montpellier -- both are expected back in training next week. Marco Verratti, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nordi Mukiele are also out for this one. Fabian Ruiz, Lionel Messi and Warren Zaire Emery came up with the goods for Christophe Galtier on Wednesday and the French tactician will hope that they can do the same again here.

Toulouse: Denis Genreau has a muscular problem ahead of this one and Rhys Healey is only just returning to training after a lengthy injury absence. Philippe Montanier shuffled his pack against Troyes and Thijs Dallinga is in form with three goals from his last two. Fares Chaibi, Branco van den Boomen, and Ado Onaiwu were all on target against ESTAC. Gabriel Suazo and Brecht Dejargere could keep their places ahead of Zakaria Aboukhlal and Moussa Diarra.

Prediction

Despite TFC's good form, Les Parisiens should be able to get the win here. It might be tighter than expected, but Galtier's men should be able to outscore Montanier's troops despite their defensive woes and Mbappe's absence. Pick: PSG 2, Toulouse 1.