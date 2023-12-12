The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday with a Group B showdown between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal. You can catch the action on Paramount+. You can catch a breakdown of every Champions League game on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Arsenal has already clinched a spot in the Round of 16 and has also won Group B with 12 points in their first five group stages matches, while PSV is second with eight points. The Dutch side can clinch a spot in the knockout stage with a single point on Tuesday or a loss/draw by Lens against Sevilla. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest PSV vs. Arsenal odds list PSV as +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal listed as +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSV vs. Arsenal

PSV vs. Arsenal date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

PSV vs. Arsenal time: 12:45 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Arsenal live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Arsenal vs. PSV

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 81-50-5 for a profit of almost $3,700 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 240-216-11 (+35.17) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

For PSV vs. Arsenal, Eimer is backing PSV draw no bet for a -125 payout. This is a match where Arsenal truly has nothing to play for, while PSV has a small amount of work left to do to secure a spot in the Round of 16. That motivation edge plus the added benefit of beating one of the top clubs in the English Premier League should help power the Dutch side.

There's also a revenge factor in play after PSV lost the reverse fixture 4-0 in London on Sept. 20. Since that loss, PSV are unbeaten with 13 wins and only two draws across all competitions. That span includes a dominant 5-2 win over rivals Ajax and Champions League wins over Sevilla and Lens.

Luuk De Jong has piled up 10 goals and six assists in league play (15 matches) and scored twice in five Champions League matches. The former Barcelona and Sevilla star has proven that he's still an immensely capable goal-scorer in his second run with PSV and he'll lead an attack that has produced 51 goals in 15 league matches this season. Stream the game here and check out full Champions League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

