PSV Eindhoven will host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday. PSV are first in the Dutch Eredivisie and earned their way into the Champions League knockout rounds by finishing second in Group B. Meanwhile, Dortmund are fourth in the German Bundesliga, but should be riding high after winning a loaded Group F that included PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle. Both clubs have rich histories and have made deep runs in continental competitions over the years and now they'll go head-to-head in Europe for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Kickoff from Philips Stadion in Eindhoven is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSV vs. Dortmund odds list PSV as the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSV vs. Dortmund

PSV vs. Dortmund date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

PSV vs. Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

Champions League picks for PSV vs. Dortmund



Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Dortmund vs. PSV, Green is backing both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals for a -125 payout and Dortmund to win 2-1. PSV have been dominant in league play this season but the tactical decision to play an incredibly high defensive line has come back to bite them at times in UCL play. They gave up 10 goals over six matches in Group B while Dortmund has had some defensive struggles of their own against the Bundesliga's top teams this year.

"Peter Bosz's men are well clear of their rivals at the top of the Eredivisie table after picking up 20 wins and two draws from 22 games this season. They have fired in 70 goals and conceded just 10 times, so it is easy to see why the sportsbooks rate this team so highly," Green told SportsLine.

"However, they are unaccustomed to facing opponents of Borussia Dortmund's caliber. The Bundesliga is a far stronger league than the Eredivisie, and Dortmund is unbeaten in its last nine games, so it should be undaunted by the prospect of facing PSV this week."

