Two teams desperate to keep their 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup dreams alive face off Saturday as Puerto Rico and Panama battle it out. Puerto Rico fended off an attack by Brazil in their first match of the tournament, but still fell 1-0. They take on a Panamanian side that is reeling from a 6-0 loss to Colombia and looking for payback.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Ca. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.



How to watch Panama vs. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico vs. Panama date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Puerto Rico vs. Panama time: 7:30 p.m. ET



Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Panama vs. Puerto Rico

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Puerto Rico vs. Panama, Sutton is picking Panama to win 2-1. The expert notes that Puerto Rico may have only allowed one goal against in their first match, but they also outshot 35-5 while only maintaining 26% possession. While Panama didn't fair much better possession-wise, they did manage three shots on target against Colombia.



This is the first time these teams have faced each other in a big Concacaf tournament and each side has impressive wins on their resume heading into Saturday's match. Sutton thinks experience will ultimately propel the Las Canaleras to victory.

"Marta Cox and Co. will do just enough to secure all three points against Puerto Rico," Sutton said.



