Host nation Qatar take on plucky underdogs Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup final on Saturday with the Qataris looking to defend their title to become only the second back-to-back winners of the competition this century. The Jordanians have reached this point against the odds and shocked South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals as Qatar edged Iran 3-2. Hussein Ammouta kept a talented Korean attack quiet to make light of the massive difference between the two in terms of world rankings. Iraq and Tajikistan also fell to this Chivalrous side in the knockouts who will now seek to upset Qatar and claim the title, having won a friendly between the two earlier this year.

Tintin Marquez saw his side fight back to edge the Iranians to become the first hosts since Australia in 2015 to reach their own final. China in 2004 are the only hosts to have lost a final on home soil and the Maroons could complete the first successful title defense since Japan in 2004.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar Watch: Paramount+ | CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ | CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Qatar +240; Draw +220; Jordan +100

Team news

Qatar: Bara' Marei, Nizar Al-Rashdan and Mohammad Abu Hasheesh came in for Salem Al-Ajalin, Rajaei Ayed and Ali Olwan in the semifinals. Ihsan Haddad could earn his 75th cap while Mohammad Abu Zrayq is in line for his 25th. Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari are both on three goals so far while Yazid Abulaila has three clean sheets this tournament.

Potential Qatar XI: Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif.

Jordan: Salah Zakaria is a doubt for Saturday's final while Yusuf Abdurisag and Homam Ahmed came in for Hassan Al-Haydos and Tarek Salman in the semis. Jassem Gaber got his first international goal while Almoez Ali netted his second this tournament and Akram Afif racked up his fifth which is just one shy of Aymen Hussein's leading total of six.

Potential Jordan XI: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat.

Prediction

This one promises to be an entertaining watch and an underdog success cannot be ruled out. However, the hosts should logically run out winners by a narrow margin to defend their title. Pick: Qatar 2, Jordan 1.