Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig in a Champions League group stage match on Wednesday on Paramount+. Pep Guardiola's side are off to another dominant start to their season, although they are coming off their first Premier League loss, a 2-1 decision against Wolves. Meanwhile, Leipzig are have four wins and one draw over their first six Bundesliga matches, but will be without star Kevin De Bruyne because of a hamstring injury. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest RB Leipzig vs. Man City odds list Man City as -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with RB Leipzig listed as +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

RB Leipzig vs. Man City date: Wednesday, Oct. 4

RB Leipzig vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For RB Leipzig vs. Man City, Eimer is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +105 payout. The expert admits he sees Man City bouncing back after their disappointing loss to Wolves, especially since they will have Guardiola back on the sidelines and an in-form Rodri back in the lineup. Leipzig will have plenty of scoring help as well, with Lois Openda and Xavi Simons playing well for the German side.

Leipzig will want to secure at least a draw on home soil to ensure they are one of the top two teams to advance past the group stage. With that in mind, they will want to secure as many points at home as possible against the Citizens before the competition moves to the Etihad for the second leg. Stream the game here.

