Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ RB Leipzig

Current Records: Real Madrid 6-0-0, RB Leipzig 4-0-2

What to Know

RB Leipzig will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. Having advanced past the Group Stage, they will now face off against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Red Bull Arena. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

Back in December of 2023, RB Leipzig's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They beat Young Boys by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal RB Leipzig scored came from Emil Forsberg in minute 56.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid put another one in the bag back in December of 2023 to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 3-2 win over FC Union Berlin. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of four yellow cards before it was all over: Real Madrid's David Alaba and Jude Bellingham and FC Union Berlin's Rani Khedira and Aissa Laidouni were all carded.

RB Leipzig has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-0-2 record in this tournament. As for Real Madrid, they pushed their record up to 6-0-0 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

Odds

Real Madrid is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

RB Leipzig and Real Madrid both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Oct 25, 2022 - RB Leipzig 3 vs. Real Madrid 2

Sep 14, 2022 - Real Madrid 2 vs. RB Leipzig 0

