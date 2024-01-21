After a win in the Copa Del Rey midweek, Barcelona have a chance to put their loss in the Spanish Super Cup behind them by shifting their away form to knock off Real Betis in La Liga play. It has been a tough week for manager Xavi but with Barcelona now eight points behind Girona in first place, Barca don't have much room for error at the moment.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 21 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 21 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadia Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla , Spain

: Estadia Benito Villamarin -- , Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Betis +320; Draw +280; Barcelona -125

Storylines

Real Betis: After ending a four-match winless run, Betis will now return home facing Barcelona at a good time. Behind the good form of Isco, Betis have been able to hang around the European places in La Liga but they also need the points in this one being four points behind Real Sociedad in sixth place. As true contenders are starting to separate from the pack, Betis will want to not find themselves in the middle not playing for anything.

Barcelona: Still without Raphina and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona will have to dig deep in the match. Joao Cancelo could return from his knee injury which would boost the attack but with Barcelona's underperformance as of late, they need their front three to round into form quickly.

Prediction

In another poor away showing for Barcelona, the points will be shared. Pick: Real Betis 2, Barcelona 2