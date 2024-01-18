Real Madrid will continue their pursuit of another trophy on Thursday when they visit Atletico Madrid for a Spanish Copa del Rey Round of 16 match. The Madrid derby is a rematch of last week's Spanish Supercopa semifinal, when Real took a thrilling 5-3 victory against their rivals. Los Blancos went on to win an El Clasico matchup in Sunday's final, beating Barcelona 4-1 to lift the trophy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid also have moved within one point of La Liga leaders Girona as they pursue a 36th league title. Atletico are fifth, 11 points off the lead.

Kickoff at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid odds list Real as +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145), and Atletico are +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the German Bundesliga, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 for a profit of nearly $3,500 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 248-234-12 (+25.93) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid from every angle and just revealed his picks and Copa del Rey predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid:

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid spread: Real -0.5 (+145)

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid money line: Atletico +170, Real +145, Draw +240

ATL: Have scored 34 goals in their 13 matches at home this season

RMA: Have conceded one goal or fewer in 23 of 28 overall matches

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have been rolling and have convincing victories against their two main rivals over the past eight days. Vinicius Junior had a hat trick against Barcelona on Sunday, and five different players scored against Atletico last week. They put 20 of 40 shots on target over the two games. They are 3-1-1 in the past five meetings with Atletico, outscoring them 12-9. Real Madrid beat Atletico 3-1 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals last year, getting goals from Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Rodrygo scored the other goal in Sunday's victory against Barcelona and has 12 goals and seven assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season. Jude Bellingham has been one of the stars of La Liga since coming over from Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old has 17 goals and six assists in 24 games, leading La Liga with 13 goals. Toni Kroos lead the league with six assists, and Rodrygo and Federico Valverde both rank in the top 10 in shot-creating actions.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

The Rojiblancos haven't lost at home in any competition this season, and have just one home draw. They are 12-1-0 at Metroplitano, with a 34-13 goal advantage. Los Blancos could be drained emotionally and physically after back-to-back rivalry matches, while the hosts had four more days off after the Supercopa trip to Saudi Arabia. Atletico haven't had any trouble scoring goals this season, with Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata each posting 17 in all competitions.

Atletico won the most recent home meeting 3-1 and have lost once in the past five matchups on their turf (2-2-1). Morata scored twice and Griezmann had the other goal in the September victory, as the hosts handed Real their most recent loss in any competition. Atletico dominated on the counter-attack, as they were outshot 20-10 but Real put just five on target. The Rojiblancos are first in La Liga with 42% of their shots hitting the target.

Eimer has broken down Thursday's Madrid derby from every possible angle and has locked in his two confident best bets, including a strong play on the team he is backing to advance.

