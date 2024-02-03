Real Madrid will look to maintain their spot atop the La Liga standings when they host rival Atletico Madrid in a Madrid Derby on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos entered the weekend atop the La Liga table with 57 points, two ahead of Girona, who continue to surprise. Real Madrid are coming off a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid sit in third place in the table with 47 points. In their last match, they knocked off Rayo Vallecano, 2-1, on Wednesday.



Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Los Blancos are the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid odds, with Atleti the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid picks or Madrid Derby predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid from every angle and identified his picks and Madrid Derby predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-145), Atletico Madrid +0.5 (+105)

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Real Madrid -140, Atletico Madrid +330, Draw +290

RMA: Los Blancos lead the league in goals conceded (14)

ATM: Antoine Griezmann has 18 goals across all competitions

Why you should back Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been terrific since joining Los Blancos last summer. Signed for $113 million in a transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old midfielder has scored 14 goals in La Liga play this season, which is tied for the league lead. He also has scored 18 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

In addition, Los Blancos have been the best defensive team in the league this season. Despite playing all of the season without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the last two months without star defender David Alaba, who are out for the season with injuries, Real Madrid concede just 0.64 goals per game. That is the best average in the league and well clear of the next best defense, Las Palmas (0.86). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Atleti enter the match with the confidence of knowing that they've gotten the better of Real Madrid this season. Atleti have won two of three matches against Los Blancos, and that includes a 4-2 victory over Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal less than three weeks ago. In that match Atleti had 12 shots on goal to Real Madrid's seven.

In addition, Antoine Griezmann has had a terrific season so far. The 32-year-old Frenchman ranks fifth in the league in goals (11) and has 18 goals across all competitions this season. He also has scored in each of the three previous Madrid Derbies played this season. See which team to pick here.

