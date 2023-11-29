The UEFA Champions League group stage battle continues as Real Madrid rematches with Napoli on Wednesday on Paramount+. Los Blancos top Group C with 12 points, while Napoli are second with seven, with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-2 victory for the Spanish side on Oct. 3. Since then, Madrid are undefeated across all competition while Gli Azzurri endured a managerial change but are coming off a 2-1 win against Atalanta in Serie A. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Napoli odds list the Spanish side as the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli listed as +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Serie A and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Napoli date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Real Madrid vs. Napoli time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days)

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Real Madrid vs. Napoli, Green is picking both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -110 payout. The expert explains that Wednesday's game will heavily depend on what lineup Madrid roles out, and that Napoli will have a better chance of winning if Carlo Ancelotti decides to sit star players like Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

Green acknowledges Napoli has plenty of firepower and they could be on an upswing now that Walter Mazzarri is back as manager. However, the Neapolitans' will still be challenged by a tough Los Blancos lineup.

"Napoli boast a wealth of attacking talent, so they could get on the score sheet, but they may be outgunned once again if Real Madrid's key players are on the pitch," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.