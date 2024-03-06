Real Madrid may be leading their Champions League round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig on aggregate 1-0, but heading into the second leg they can't rest on that despite receiving injury boosts thanks to the return of Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger. In the first leg, RB Leipzig were unlucky not to find the back of the net as the match could've ended level or even with the German side in the lead based on what the attack showed. Benjamin Sesko had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out in a call that potentially should've counted.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

After getting time for Rudiger and Bellingham to shake off rust against Valencia during the weekend, Real Madrid will feel ready to take care of business as this isn't a side that gets knocked out easily after reaching five of the last 10 UCL finals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, March 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, March 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeau -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeau -- Madrid, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -180; Draw +340; RB Leipzig +425

Storylines

Real Madrid: At home, Real Madrid are close to unstoppable as they're unbeaten in their last 10 home matches in the competition. When just a draw can see Real Madrid through to the next round, all the pressure is on RB Leipzig to come out quickly in the match. With Vinicius Junior in form, if the German side isn't attentive enough defensively, it could be caught out quickly as the match has the potential to get out of hand.

RB Leipzig: Struggling on the road, RB Leipzig will now go into one of the toughest environments in all of soccer in an away trip to Real Madrid. Lois Openda, Xavi Simons, and Sesko can cause trouble on the attacking end but there's a balance that needs to be struck between attacking and defending since the deficit is only one goal. Attacking too much, the German side will run the risk of being caught out but even bunkering will give Real Madrid too much of the ball.

Prediction

With a chance to qualify for the last eight, Real Madrid won't let this one slip through their fingers continuing the march toward another Champions League final appearance. Pick: Real Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 0