UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday with the second leg between Stade Rennais F.C. and AC Milan on Paramount+. Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek led the Rossoneri to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of the competition, and Stefano Pioli's starters should have fresh legs after being benched in a 4-2 league loss to Monza over the weekend. Meanwhile, Rennes will be desperate for a win on home soil, but should have confidence after beating Clermont Foot 2-1 their last time out. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Roazhon Park in Rennes is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Rennes vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan as +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Rennes listed as +160 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Europa League match this season.

Rennes vs. AC Milan date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Rennes vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Rennes vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world.

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Rennes vs. AC Milan, Green is picking AC Milan to draw no bet for a -105 payout. The expert acknowledges there could be some sag from the Italian side since they already have such a strong chance of advancing. However, AC Milan have their sights set on a Europa League title since they are far enough behind Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. Plus, starters Leão, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Tijani Reijnders, Yunus Musah and Simon Kjær should be returning after being rested for league play over the weekend.



Rennes struggled to contain the Rossoneri's offense in the first leg and couldn't generate a counterattack to challenge Milan goaltender Mike Maignan, so they are on their heels heading into the second leg.

"Motivation could be an issue for [AC Milan] as they know that even a two-goal defeat would be enough to see them reach the next round of the competition, but the gulf in quality between these teams should still be evident, particularly if Milan can get the ball to Pulisic and Leão in transition," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.