Report: Qatar at risk of not hosting 2022 World Cup over corruption, other issues

The last time a WC was moved from a host country was in 1986

Qatar may not host the 2022 World Cup after all. According to a report by management consultants Cornerstone Global that was obtained by the BBC, there is "an increasing political risk" that Qatar may not host the World Cup. 

The report, which examined the risks surrounding the project, assesses the impact of the diplomatic crisis the country is currently having with neighboring nations. The report labels the cup as a "high-risk project." The World Cup project will cost about $200 billion when it is all said and done.

According to the report, BBC claims, tournament insiders and regional experts have said that it is "far from certain" that the country will actually host the tournament over concerns of corruption in the bidding process and infrastructure development, well-documented, horrific working conditions and more.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has even said Qatar is in a "diplomatic crisis" but added that that the cup isn't under threat.

The last time a cup was moved from a host nation was in 1986, when it was set to be played in Colombia but was moved to Mexico due mainly to economic issues. 

FIFA has yet to comment on the report. We'll update this story as it develops.

