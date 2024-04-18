Italian titans AS Roma and AC Milan will face off once again in the second leg of the 2024 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday on Paramount+. AC Milan were the heavy favorites heading into the first leg of the competition, but Roma pulled off a 1-0 victory at the San Siro. The competition now travels to Rome, where the home team has kept a clean sheet in three straight matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Roma

Roma vs. AC Milan date: Thursday, April 18

Roma vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Europa League picks for AC Milan vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -108 payout. In addition to Roma shutting out each of their last three opponents at Stadio Olimpico, they have have also scored just three goals over their last five matches across all competition. Their home record speaks for itself, however, as they are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 games as the hosts.



AC Milan are favored again in the second leg and found their scoring over the weekend in a 3-3 draw against Sassuolo. However, Roma's defense presents a more difficult challenge.



"Roma need just a draw to advance to the semis, so I expect we'll see a cagey affair when these two rivals square off in Rome," Sutton told SportsLine.

