Two teams in the top half of the Italian Serie A table will go head-to-head on Monday when AS Roma hosts Torino You can catch the action on Paramount+ and get a full breakdown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Roma is sixth in Italy's top division with 41 points, while Torino are 10th with 36. Both clubs still have the potential to move up the table and closer to a chance to play in a European competition this season with a victory on Monday in Rome. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in the capitol city is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. Torino odds list Roma as -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino listed as +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You'll also get to stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Roma vs. Torino

Roma vs. Torino date: Monday, Feb. 26

Roma vs. Torino time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

For Torino vs. Roma, Eimer is picking Roma on the 90-minute line for a -110 payout. After firing manager Jose Mourinho, Roma tabbed former SPAL manager and long-time Italian international Daniele De Rossi as their next manager and the club has seemingly found another gear since his appointment.

Roma's only loss in the seven matches since he took over came against league leaders Inter Milan and they just advanced in the UEFA Europa League after defeating Feyenoord on penalties. They've transitioned from a 3-5-3 to a 4-3-3 and have opened things up considerably, scoring 15 times since De Rossi took charge.

"This is a clash between two very different playing styles, but I believe Roma, at home and coming off European success, will have the motivation to pick up another three points as they try to climb their way back into the top four," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here and check out full Serie A coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Serie A matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can also watch full Serie A coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.