The Seattle Sounders will try to continue their climb in the MLS Western Conference standings when they host Sporting KC on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Sounders (6-6-2), who won MLS' first Concacaf Champions League title last month, sit in seventh place in the conference with 20 points. They are unbeaten in their last three matches. Meanwhile, Sporting KC (4-9-4) is in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting in 12th place in the West. But the club is coming off an impressive 2-1 victory against Nashville SC on the road.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. The Sounders are the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Sporting KC the +375 underdog. A draw is priced at +275, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines for Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC:

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC money line: SEA -135, Draw +275, KC +375

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC spread: Sounders -0.5 (-140)

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC over-under: 2.5 goals

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC tickets: See tickets at StubHub

Why you should back the Seattle Sounders

The Sounders will have the edge over Sporting KC in regards to rest. They have not been on the pitch since playing to a 1-1 draw with LAFC last Saturday. Meanwhile, Sporting KC played on the road in Nashville on Sunday and hosted Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday before flying to Seattle for Saturday's match.

In addition, the Sounders have been prolific at home recently. In fact, they have scored two or more goals in five of their last six home games across all competitions on home soil. They won four of those six games and drew the other two.

Why you should back Sporting KC

The club has had success against Seattle recently. Sporting KC has won eight of the 14 meetings against the Sounders and is the only Western Conference team to win more than half of its games against the Sounders since the start of the 2015 season. Only Portland (nine wins in 21 matches) has more wins over the Sounders over that time.

In addition, Sporting KC is coming off one of its best performances of the season. On Sunday, the club pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the MLS season with a 2-1 win at Nashville. The victory ended Nashville's 25-game home unbeaten streak.

How to make Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting KC picks

