Real Madrid took home a narrow 1-0 win at Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga, earning the victory thanks to an own goal from goalkeeper Bono in the 55th minute. In a match that was fairly even but that saw Sevilla create more chances, it was Los Blancos who managed the three points to earn a bit of momentum ahead of their biggest week of the season. Real play Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday with their Champions League fate on the line.

The goal came off a lovely little move on the counter with left back Ferland Mendy playing a fine ball to the near post that Vinicius Junior got a soft touch on before Bono misplayed it, knocking it into his owl goal.

Here it is:

Sevilla looked like more of a threat throughout and dominated play at times but in a reversal of fortunate from some of Madrid's recent fixtures, it was the Madrid team's opponent that put just two of their 12 shots on frame, while winning the battle of possession with 64 percent and greatly out-performing Real with completed passes, 627-367. Julen Lopetegui's side finished with an expected goals total of 0.69, they just weren't able to translate their sustained possession into dangerous shots despite a late bicycle kick from Luuk de Jong testing keeper Jan Oblak.

Real's counterattacking game served them well as the side finished with an xG of 1.55 with Karim Benzema having the best chances at 0.83.

The win puts Real into third in the table with the win while Sevilla remain in fifth.