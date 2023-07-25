Shaka Hislop has issued an update on his condition after his on air collapse ahead of Sunday's Real Madrid vs. Milan friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The 54-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago international regained consciousness after stumbling and falling face first during a pre-game ESPN segment.

Hislop's colleague and presenter Dan Thomas quickly called for medical attention and ESPN immediately cut to commercials as help arrived.

"That was awkward," said Hislop in a video update on Monday. "What a 24 hours this has been. Every so often life gives you a moment to pause and this was mine. My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say. There is so much I have to be thankful for -- wife, children, family, loved ones, friends, people I have shared space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and who have reached out either directly or indirectly -- thank you."

California temperatures were around 86F although it has not been detailed whether the heat played a part in Hislop's fall.

"I would like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family -- the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl who all responded in the way they did and afforded me the care that I got," added the London-born former West Ham United, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and FC Dallas player. "Thank you. I know now that even when we argue and disagree, I have the fullest support of each and every one of you and I am looking forward to getting back and doing what I enjoy doing most."

Now a well-respected soccer pundit, Hislop also represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally, notably at the FIFA 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Real fought back from 2-0 down to beat Milan in the game and Jude Bellingham made his debut after his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.