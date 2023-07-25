untitled-design-2023-07-24t112304-393.png
Shaka Hislop has issued an update on his condition after his on air collapse ahead of Sunday's Real Madrid vs. Milan friendly at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The 54-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago international regained consciousness after stumbling and falling face first during a pre-game ESPN segment.

Hislop's colleague and presenter Dan Thomas quickly called for medical attention and ESPN immediately cut to commercials as help arrived.

"That was awkward," said Hislop in a video update on Monday. "What a 24 hours this has been. Every so often life gives you a moment to pause and this was mine. My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say. There is so much I have to be thankful for -- wife, children, family, loved ones, friends, people I have shared space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and who have reached out either directly or indirectly -- thank you."

California temperatures were around 86F although it has not been detailed whether the heat played a part in Hislop's fall.

"I would like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family -- the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl who all responded in the way they did and afforded me the care that I got," added the London-born former West Ham United, Newcastle United, Portsmouth and FC Dallas player. "Thank you. I know now that even when we argue and disagree, I have the fullest support of each and every one of you and I am looking forward to getting back and doing what I enjoy doing most."

Now a well-respected soccer pundit, Hislop also represented Trinidad and Tobago internationally, notably at the FIFA 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Real fought back from 2-0 down to beat Milan in the game and Jude Bellingham made his debut after his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.