Aston Villa will try to bounce back from a home loss when they travel to take on Sheffield United on Saturday in a 2023-24 English Premier League match. The Villans (13-4-5) suffered a setback on Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Newcastle United at Villa Park. They still sit fifth in the Premier League table, trailing league leader Liverpool by eight points but sitting just three behind second-place Manchester City. The Blades (2-4-16) are mired in last place, two points behind No. 19 Burnley, and have two draws and four losses in the past six league matches.

Sheffield vs. Villa spread: Villa -0.5 (-170)

Sheffield vs. Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

Sheffield vs. Villa money line: Sheffield +400, Villa -165, Draw +320

SHF: Have given up two or more goals in 17 of 22 league matches.

AVL: Have scored more than twice in three of their past 11 overall.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans are in a battle for a top-four spot, while Sheffield have just 10 points. Villa have scored 44 goals while conceding 30, and the Blades have scored 19 while giving up 54. The Villans held the ball for 61% of the match with Newcastle and had a 6-5 edge in shots on net. But they gave up two goals in the first half and an own goal in the second. Ollie Watkins had the lone goal, and he is one of eight Villa players with more than one goal. The 28-year-old leads Villa with 10 in league play.

Leon Bailey has six goals and six assists, often providing a spark off the bench. Douglas Luiz has six goals and three assists from his midfield spot, and John McGinn has scored five times. Villa are 6-3-2 in the past 11 EPL meetings with the Blades. They have an 18 percent advantage in possession time, with Sheffield ranking last at 37.6. The Blades have 58 shots on net in 22 games. The Villans had posted three straight clean sheets in all competitions before the loss to the Magpies. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Sheffield United

The Blades are 3-2-1 in the past six overall meetings with Villa dating to 2018, when both were in the Championship. They have won three in a row at Bramall Lane and pulled out a 1-1 draw at Villa Park in early December. Sheffield managed just five shots in the match but put two on net. Cameron Archer scored the opening goal in the 87th minute, but Villa equalized seven minutes into stoppage time. Sheffield United have scored 10 goals over their past four matches in all competitions.

One of those was a 4-0 victory against Gillingham in the third round of the FA Cup. William Osula and James McAtee each scored two goals in that one, and Osula has provided some spark. The 20-year-old Dane has yet to score a league goal but also tallied in a 5-2 FA Cup loss to Brighton last Saturday. McAtee, 21, scored as the Blades took a 2-1 lead 20 minutes in against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, but it ended in a 3-2 loss. Oliver McBurnie is the team's top scorer with four league goals. See which team to pick here.

