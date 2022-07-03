What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. The battle for Ajax center back Lisandro Martinez is neck and neck between Manchester United and Arsenal, Pierluigi Gollini might have a new home, West Ham struggle to agree to terms with Arnut Danjuma, and more.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Lisandro Martinez seems set for Premier League move

The Ajax defender has made it clear that he wants to move to the Premier League with interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United. Both teams are thought to have submitted similar proposals, but Arsenal are scheduled to meet with Ajax next week to discuss a possible deal, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports. Ajax want about €50 million guaranteed, which is €10 million more than United's current offer. United would likely use Martinez as a center back while Arsenal could utilize him as a left back, which could make a difference if the decision comes down to the player. While having Erik ten Hag as manager will certainly be in United's favor considering he coached Martinez at Ajax, Arsenal is a team built to compete right now, though neither offer Champions League football.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Pierluigi Gollini will head to Fiorntina on loan

After initially being signed by Tottenham as a possible heir to Hugo Lloris, things didn't work out for Golllini with him struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League. He was caught out on too many shots, conceding 11 goals in 10 appearances, mostly in Conference League play. Heading back to Italy, Atalanta have already moved on installing Juan Musso as their starter, making Gollini expendable. He'll head to Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy for €8 million, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

West Ham struggle to agree to personal terms with Arnut Danjuma

The Hammers need help in their strikeforce as Michail Antonio can't spend another season as the only recognized center forward on the team. They reached out to Villarreal about a possible €40 million move for Danjuma following his 16 goals and four assists last season, according to Romano. But it looks like things have stalled. West Ham are a team that employ a strict wage structure, and Danjuma's personal terms weren't something that they would likely agree to, potentially ending their interest in the forward. The Londonders may need to turn elsewhere as David Moyes wants signings but currently, West Ham have only sealed deals for Alphonse Areola and Nayef Aguerd to improve the defense.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.