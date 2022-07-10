What's better than a quick way to catch up on the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Raheem Sterling's mega move to Chelsea is just about done, which will help fund Manchester City's remaining summer business. Robert Lewandowski may have a new suitor in Paris while Arsenal could be active in moving Nuno Tavares while chasing Lucas Paqueta.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Raheem Sterling set to join Chelsea ahead of USA tour

There wasn't much doubt that the deal would get done, but Chelsea and Manchester City have agreed to a £47.5 million fee for the English winger, according to The Athletic. The clubs have not yet announced the official transfer though.

As he entered the last year of his contract, City wanted to move on before losing Sterling on a free transfer at the end of the season. One of Chelsea's top targets, Sterling is expected to slot right in on the left wing and expectations will be high considering his goalscoring record at City. In 339 appearances for the club, Sterling scored 131 goals, and he'll now be the center piece of a dangerous attack. The Blues are expected to add Sterling before their tour of the United States.

After this move,City are certainly weaker on the wings,but Phil Foden and Cole Palmer should be able to handle the increased pressure. Adding Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez means this attack may just be stronger than ever before at the No. 9 position as the team dreams of Champions League glory. But a busy summer is expected to continue. After adding Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, they are likely tabling a bid for Marc Cucurella of Brighton as well, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. If Nathan Ake leaves for Chelsea, City are expected to go after RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Could PSG enter the Robert Lewandowski sweepstakes?

According to L'Equipe, Lewandowski is PSG's number one attacking target to pair with Kylian Mbappe. Given Barcelona's financial issues, they've yet to table a bid that Bayern Munich would accept, especially since the German side refuse to accept a deal in installments. If PSG were to make a move, it could possibly hasten Neymar's exit from the team although it's a harder move than expected due to his contract automatically being extended by one year, while new manager Christophe Galtier has said he's counting on the Brazilian.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Marseille look to add Nuno Tavares on loan

L'Equipe reports that Tavares is a priority transfer for the French club. With previous moves for William Saliba, Sead Kolasinac, and Matteo Guendouzi, the road between North London and Marseille is a smooth one. But this move is slightly harder to pull off. Marseille expressed interest in Tavares before Jorge Sampaoli stepped down, but new coach Igor Tudor is still reportedly interested in securing his services.

Tavares had a rough start to life at Arsenal with inconsistent performances, but they would like to add Lisandro Martinez to challenge Keiran Tierney at left back. If the Gunners are able to complete the move amid Manchester United's interest, then Taveres would likely be allowed to move. The deal would likely include an option to buy as well.

Arsenal want to sign Lucas Paqueta

After being priced out of adding Raphinha from Leeds United, Arsenal chase another Brazilian attacker. Lucas Paqueta could be on the move as Lyon have confirmed they've received offers for him. Paqueta has asked to leave the team which will make things easier for Arsenal to manage but it depends on how strong Arsenal's offer is. The draw to play with his national team teammates could help in this situation but Arsenal not being able to offer Champions League soccer dings them in player negotiations.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.