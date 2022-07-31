What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gabriel Slonina is one step from finally completing a move to Chelsea while the Blues also look to offload Timo Werner in order to chase defensive reinforcements. PSG are also in discussions to move Idrissa Gueye and Georginio Wijnaldum while more is also happening around the world. So let's catch you up.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Gabriel Slonina flying to London to complete Chelsea medical

In a deal that has dragged on since January, Gabriel Slonina is finally getting his move from the Chicago Fire and it's quite a big one. The Fire will receive around $15 million with the potential for add-ons in the future. After completing his medical and signing a deal with Chelsea, the 18-year-old will return to Chicago to finish the season with the Fire. Slonina is third in MLS with nine clean sheets so far this season as he has the Fire in an improbable playoff hunt.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

PSG are getting closer to offloading midfielders

After adding Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike to the squad, reducing the wage bill has been priority No. 1 for PSG. Christophe Galtier has a long list of players that he'd allow to leave for the right offer as he puts his stamp on the squad. Midfielders Idrissa Gueye and Georginio Wijnaldum seem to be two of those players on the outs.

Roma have been most interested in Wijnaldum as Jose Mourinho would like to continue his revamp of the squad. Options of a loan to buy have been discussed, but CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports that things could move quickly over the next 48 hours. Everton are in need of more defensive bite in midfield as they look to improve from almost being relegated, which could lead to a return for Gueye. A player who has never really been replaced since leaving Merseyside, getting Gueye would be quite helpful even if it's only on loan.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea offers swap deal for Josko Gvardiol

As RB Leipzig are looking for a way to secure a Werner reunion, Chelsea tried to see if that could tempt them to include Josko Gvardiol in a swap deal. Able to play as a center back or a left back, Gvardiol would be a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel's side. Only problem is that Leipzig don't want to sell despite interest from clubs around the world. The Blues haven't given up but they may need to move to one of their backup options. Wesley Fofana has been discussed but Leicester City also doesn't want to sell. The appeal of Champions League soccer could see Fofana try to push for a move in a similar way to Marc Cucurella at Brighton. Benjamin Pavard is also on the list but dealing with Bayern Munich may be tough as Pavard gets plenty of game time there.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.