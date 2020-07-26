Who's Playing

Sheffield United @ Southampton

Current Records: Sheffield United 14-11-12; Southampton 14-16-7

What to Know

Southampton took care of business against Sheffield United on the road in the teams' previous meeting last September and will be looking to do the same thing back at St. Mary's Stadium. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Southampton will be strutting in after a victory while Sheffield will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southampton kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth on Sunday and took the match 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Blades fell a goal short of Everton on Monday, losing 1-0.

Southampton won by a goal last time, slipping past Sheffield 1-0. Will Southampton repeat their success, or does Sheffield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch