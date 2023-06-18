Spain and Croatia both need one more victory to lift a trophy when they square off Sunday in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League final in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Spain are looking for their first major trophy since Euro 2012, and they knocked off reigning European champion Italy 2-1 in Thursday's Nations League semifinal. La Furia Roja had a chance to win the 2021 Nations League but lost 2-1 to France in the final. Croatia have never won a major trophy but were World Cup runners-up in 2018 and finished third in 2022. They upset the hosts in Wednesday's Nations League semifinal, getting two goals in extra time to knock off the Netherlands 4-2. These teams last met in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. Spain scored twice in extra time for a 5-3 victory in that June 2021 match in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Spain vs. Croatia spread: Spain -0.5 (-105)

Spain vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Croatia 90-minute money line: Spain +103, Croatia +275, Draw +230

Spain vs. Croatia to lift the trophy: Spain -200, Croatia +150

SPA: They lost to Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022

on penalties in the Round of 16 at 2022 CRO: They beat Morocco 2-1 to take third place at the 2022 World Cup

Why you should back Spain

La Furia Roja have won three European titles (1964, 2008, 2012) and a World Cup (2010), so they are used to high-stakes matches. They also have some serious motivation after coming up short in 2021. They had a 1-0 lead with less than 30 minutes left against Les Bleus but couldn't hold on. Spain have scored 19 goals over their 10 matches since the start of 2022, and Alvaro Morata remains a dangerous attacker. The 30-year-old has 30 goals in 63 international games.

Yeremy Pino and Joselu had the goals against Italy as Spain held the ball for 63% of the match and had a 19-8 advantage in shots (7-3 on target). Manchester City's Rodri and Barcelona youngster Gavi are supreme playmakers in the midfield, and Marco Asensio had 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Real Madrid this season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Croatia

The Checkered Ones have one of the world's best midfields, with captain Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic creating the attacking chances. Modric has 24 international goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances, the most all-time for Croatia. The Real Madrid star is one of the sport's all-time greats and continues to produce at age 37. Ivan Perisic is tied for second on the nation's all-time list with 33 goals in 126 matches (third-most), and Andrej Kramaric has scored 24.

Kramaric scored the opener against the Dutch on Wednesday, and Mario Pasalic's goal looked like it would be the difference before a 97th-minute equalizer. Bruno Petkovic restored the lead early in extra time, and Modric sealed the victory by converting a penalty. Croatia are 7-5-1 since the start of 2022, with the only setback a 3-0 loss to eventual champion Argentina in the World Cup semifinals. They allowed more than one goal just one other time over that span -- in Wednesday's semifinal. See which team to pick here.

