Spain has not suffered a loss since dropping a 2-1 decision to France on Oct. 10 in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League final. La Roja posted 1-0 victories against Greece and Sweden in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in November and defeated Albania and Iceland in international friendlies three months ago before battling Portugal and the Czech Republic to draws in its first two games of this competition. Spain attempts to extend the unbeaten streak and post its first win of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League when it visits Switzerland on Thursday.

Kickoff at Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Switzerland is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Spain is the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Switzerland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Switzerland is the +305 underdog. A draw is priced at +250 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Spain vs. Switzerland over-under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Switzerland money line: Spain -111, Switzerland +305, Draw +250

SPA: La Roja has lost just one of its last 23 meetings with Switzerland across all competitions

SWI: The Swiss have scored a total of only three goals in their last four overall matches

Why you should back Spain

Inigo Martinez did not see any action in Spain's 1-1 draw with Portugal in its Nations League opener but made his presence felt against the Czech Republic. With La Roja trailing 2-1, the 31-year-old defender scored on a header in the 90th minute to salvage a point for his side. It was the first goal in 16 career games with the national team for Martinez, who recorded three for Athletic Club of La Liga in 2021-22.

Spain also received a goal in that match from Gavi, who scored just before halftime to even things at 1-1. At 17 years and 304 days, the midfielder became the youngest player ever to score a goal for the national team - an honor previously held by Ansu Fati, who tallied against Ukraine on Sept. 6, 2020 at 17 years and 311 days. Striker Alvaro Morata has recorded four goals over his last five games for Spain, including the club's lone goal in its draw against Portugal last week.

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss are hoping to regain the offensive form they had over their final three 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches last fall. The Red Crosses recorded a total of nine goals in those contests, two of which were 4-0 victories over Lithuania and Bulgaria. Eight different players tallied during that stretch, with forward Breel Embolo scoring twice.

The 25-year-old, who recorded nine goals and three assists for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2021-22, also scored in Switzerland's 2-1 loss to England in a friendly three months ago. Noah Okafor has produced the only goal for the Swiss thus far in the Nations League after registering a goal and an assist for the side in two World Cup Qualifiers. The 22-year-old forward notched nine tallies and eight assists for RB Salzburg this past season and has scored in two of his last four outings for the national team.

How to make Switzerland vs. Spain picks

