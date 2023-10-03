Real Madrid's season has not always gone according to plan, but Jude Bellingham has been there to rescue his team from trouble on just about every occasion. The same was true on Tuesday for the team's 3-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League when Real Madrid came from behind after conceding in the 19th minute. The comeback was almost instantaneous as Bellingham assisted Vinicius Junior's 27th-minute equalizer and then scored seven minutes later to give his side the lead. His assist saw him first recover the ball with a well-timed read to intercept it, infiltrate the box and lay it off.

Here's the robbery and assist:

Here's his fantastic solo goal:

Though Napoli equalized in the second half through a penalty scored by Piotr Zielinski, an own goal from goalkeeper Alex Meret ensured Real Madrid would take all three points.

It was an impressive outing for Bellingham, who took three shots, one of which was on goal and posted an expected goals score of 0.39. He also excelled as a playmaker with four chances created for his teammates, and indicative of the player's almost unbelievable start to life with Madrid.

Bellingham is up to eight goals and three assists in nine games so far for Real Madrid and has almost single handedly ensured victories for his side in the process. He notably notched a stoppage time winner in the team's Matchday 1 victory over Union Berlin and similarly did so in narrow La Liga wins over Celta Vigo and Getafe in August. The Englishman is also outpacing his expected goals tally of 3.37 in league play with six goals in La Liga and is clearly the most in-form player in Europe right now.

Real Madrid's attacking fortunes appear only to be getting better after Vinicius Junior's return from a muscle injury last week, which means the team is poised to be a contender for domestic and European glory even if Los Blancos struggle to put together perfect performances.