Tim Weah was stretchered off late on as Lille OSC beat Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday and the USMNT star is now a doubt for this month's CONCACAF Nations League games.

The 23-year-old has been playing at fullback recently for Paulo Fonseca's men and went 90 before being forced off injured on a stretcher.

Weah was injured in a clash with Toulouse's Vincent Sierro and although there were no immediate updates, his injury was serious enough to require the game to be paused for medical attention.

The home supporters applauded as the American left the field on a stretcher after visibly being in pain after the impact, but he appeared to be relatively unhurt in a video recorded after the game.

Weah, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic, has had an injury-impacted spell with Les Dogues who he helped to the 2021 Ligue 1 title at PSG's expense.

Fonseca was getting good form out of the Brooklyn native in his new position until the injury, but it might be a while until he is able to link up with the USMNT again.

