Tottenham Hotspur hires Jose Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur announced the hiring Jose Mourinho as its new manager on Wednesday. The move comes less than 12 hours after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino, who had been in charge of the club since 2014 and fresh off a trip to the Champions League final in June.

Mourinho and Spurs reached an agreement on a deal that runs until the summer of 2023. This will be his first job since being fired by Manchester United in December of 2018 after a tumultuous start to the season. The 56-year-old has a 64.8 winning percentage, two UEFA Champions League titles and three Premier League titles to his name.

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honors at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room," said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, per the club's official website.

Pochettino had been with Spurs since 2014 and led them to the Champions League final last season in what was the team's most successful campaign in history. However, he was fired less than six months later as Tottenham struggled to find its footing this season.

Now the Portuguese boss will be tasked with finding this team's spark in attack that comes and goes and helping a defense trying to weather the storm without the injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with 14 points, and they have won just three of their first 12 games. The team also suffered an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League but has since managed to put itself in position to qualify for the round of 16.