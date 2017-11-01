Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid: Dele Alli scores twice as Spurs clinch spot in next round
Spurs made quite the statement in the Champions League
Tottenham has clinched a spot in the Champions League knockout stages after a shocking, yet impressive, 3-1 win over reigning champs Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. In Los Blancos' first ever trip to the stadium, it was a Dele Alli double that gave the Spurs the three points and sole possession of first place in Group H. The result also means Tottenham can no longer finish lower than second and will be in the Round of 16 early next year.
Tottenham scored twice in the second half, with Christian Eriksen finishing off Cristiano Ronaldo's side with a fine finish just after the hour mark. Ronaldo got a late consolation goal for the Spanish side.
Alli returned from suspension in this one and scored a lovely opener that actually was offside. Kieran Trippier had the assist but was in an offisides position. It wasn't called, and the goal stood:
Then after a deflected shot resulted in Alli and Tottenham's second, Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 off a well-timed pass from Harry Kane in the 65th minute:
Spurs and Real both have two matches to go, each facing Dortmund and APOEL. For Real, it's been a bad week. After losing at Girona in La Liga on Sunday, the following it up with another uninspiring performance. Zinedine Zidane may be feeling the heat soon after a not-so-great start to the season, especially if Real can't find form both domestically and internationally at some point soon.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Maribor
Three points here for Liverpool would put the Reds in a fantastic spot
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Napoli
Napoli is in need of a win
-
Champions League live updates
It's another jam-packed day in the Champions League group stage
-
Man. United has luck on their side
It's nice to have luck on your side
-
Roma, El Shaarawy crush Chelsea
It was a convincing performance from Roma
-
Champions League recap
Eight matches took place on Tuesday in UCL
Add a Comment