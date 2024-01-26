Reigning FA Cup champion Manchester City can take another step toward successfully defending their title when they face Tottenham Hotspur in a fourth round match on Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Last season, City blew through Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City, Burnley, Sheffield United and Manchester United en route to winning the Cup for the seventh time in club history. Meanwhile, Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fifth round last year. The winner of Friday's match will advance to the fifth round and be four wins away from the title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. City are the -170 favorites in the latest Spurs vs. Man City odds, with Spurs the +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +330. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Man City vs. Spurs picks or FA Cup predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included a 10-2 record with his FA Cup picks.

Now, Eimer has broken down Tottenham vs. Manchester City from every angle and identified his picks and FA Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Tottenham:

Spurs vs. Man City spread: Spurs +0.5 (+110), Man City -0.5 (-160)

Spurs vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Spurs vs. Man City money line: Man City -155, Spurs +330, Draw +310

TOT: Pedro Porro is tied for third in the Premier League in assists (seven)

is tied for third in the Premier League in assists (seven) MNC: Erling Haaland is tied for the EPL lead in goals (14)

Spurs vs. Man City picks:

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have a world class midfielder in Dejan Kulusevski. A 23-year-old with a relentless motor, Kulusevski ranks third on the team in goals (five) and sixth on the team in assists (two). For his efforts the last two seasons, he has earned the Guldbollen, the Swedish Football Association's award for player of the year.

In addition, right back Pedro Porro has been excellent this season. Despite playing right back, the 24-year-old Spaniard is tied for third in the Premier League in assists with seven, behind only Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins, both with eight. Porro's assist total already is a single-season record for a Spurs defender.

Why you should back Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has started to find his form. After missing four months of the season due to a hamstring injury, the world class Belgian midfielder returned on Jan. 7 and provided an assist in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round. Six days later he played like vintage De Bruyne, scoring a goal and providing an assist in 21 minutes to help rally City to a 3-2 victory at Newcastle.

In addition, City have excelled on the road this season. In 11 Premier League matches away from Etihad Stadium, City have seven wins, one draw and three losses. They have scored 24 road goals this season, the most of any EPL club.

How to make Tottenham vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down Friday's FA Cup match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals.

So who wins Manchester City vs. Tottenham on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie?