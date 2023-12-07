Tottenham Hotspur are looking to regain some momentum on Thursday when they host West Ham United in an English Premier League London derby. Spurs (8-3-3) come off a 3-3 draw at Etihad Stadium against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. They sit fifth in the English Premier League table, nine points behind leader Arsenal. West Ham (6-3-5) are six points further back in the ninth spot after a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend. The last meeting between the sides was a 2-0 Spurs victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in February.

Tottenham vs. West Ham spread: Spurs -0.5 (-135)

Tottenham vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Tottenham vs. West Ham money line: Spurs -140, West Ham +310, Draw +320

TOT: Spurs have scored in all 17 matches across all competitions

WHU: The Hammers have scored 17 goals in their 11 overall road matches in 2023-24

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs started the season on fire, but injuries have taken a toll, with key piece James Maddison out long-term. Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso all have stepped up, and all three scored in the draw Sunday. Son leads the team with nine league goals, and Lo Celso has scored in consecutive matches. They were his first two starts in his five appearances. Kulusevski has four goals, two over the past four matches.

Spurs are unbeaten in the past four meetings with West Ham, starting with a 2-1 EFL Cup victory in December 2021. They had eight goals over the four matches while conceding three, and West Ham recorded one shot on target in February's loss. Tottenham have lost consecutive matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to Aston Villa and Chelsea, but have home victories against Liverpool and Manchester United. The Hammers have lost two of their past three league road matches, including a 4-1 setback to Aston Villa. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have a habit of giving the bigger teams fits, and Spurs will be missing several key players, including Maddison, Rodrigo Betancur and Ivan Perisic. West Ham have one fewer point on the road than at home and have scored in all 11 road matches in all competitions, They allowed one goal or fewer in seven of those, and two of their three road losses came against top-four sides Liverpool and Aston Villa. They have scored 24 goals and conceded 24 in the 14 league matches.

Jarrod Bowen is tied for fourth in the league with eight goals, and Mohammed Kudus scored his third of the season last Sunday. The 23-year-old Ghanian is third on the team in goals despite starting just five of his 11 appearances and also has scored twice in four Europa League matches. The Hammers are second in the Premier League in both blocks (185) and interceptions (134) and tied for third in blocked shots (64). The last meeting was a cagey affair that featured 26 fouls between the teams. See which team to pick here.

