What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. The Romelu Lukaku saga could be coming to a close while another disgruntled player inches closer to reuniting with an old club in Paul Pogba. Gianluca Scamacca's price rises by the day while Americans Tim Weah and Yunus Musah could possibly unite at club level.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Paul Pogba closes in on Juventus return

This one has been inching closer for months now, but Pogba has almost agreed to an exorbitant contract with an €8 million net salary per season reports CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. It's quite a gamble by Juventus that he'll get back to his best after a disappointing spell at Manchester United. The hope is that a Pogba who is enjoying his soccer will perform week in and week out, but as Juventus is also a roller coaster at times, it's certainly possible there will still be points where he gets jaded and his form dips, even if he did score 28 goals and assist 23 more in only 128 appearances during his first spell in Italy.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Is a path being paved for Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea exit?

Discussions have opened between Chelsea and Inter for his return to Serie A, per CBS Sports's Ben Jacobs. There are a few options to get things done and Lukaku is prepared to accept a wage cut to make it happen as both a loan deal or a swap. Both sides are holding firm as Chelsea doesn't want to take a bigger financial hit, while Inter say Lautaro Martinez is off the table for any potential swaps. Chelsea are looking for a loan fee between £15-17 million but Inter would like to lower it. With Lukaku pushing for the move, there is enough of a reason for both teams to come to an agreement to end this saga after a disappointing return to the Premier League.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

No Nantes bid for Nottingham Forrest's Brice Samba yet

After gaining promotion to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest and their keeper haven't been able to agree on a contract and while Nantes could be a destination for him, according to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna they have yet to make a bid. Plenty of French clubs are reportedly showing interest in the keeper who has bounced around Ligue 1 in the past before his showings with Forest. This all means that American Ethan Horvath's future also hangs in the balance since he could open the season as the starter for the Tricky Trees if another keeper isn't added. Dean Henderson is a possibility for Forest but interest in him has been high.

PSG talks continue with Sassuolo over Gianluca Scamacca's future

The 23-year-old striker is one of the hottest talents on the market after scoring 16 goals in Serie A last season. PSG is the team that has displayed the most concrete interest in Scamacca but there is a distance between PSG's offer of €35 million and what Sassuolo will accept which is at least €50 million, according to Sky Sports Italy. The PSG tax is real as they continue to see prices climb for their targets but interest in Scamacca is real with Arsenal also reportedly seeing a bid rejected although it's unknown if they'll submit an improved offer.

Tim Weah is a possible Valencia target

Lille's clear out continues as they look to raise funds. Weah had a disappointing season scoring only three goals and assisting five more apparently Valencia believe he can be an electric winger in Spain. According to L'Equipe, Valencia would like to sign Weah on a loan with an obligation to buy which could make things tricky as Lille need money now. Weah joining Valencia would unite him with his fellow United States men's national team teammate Yunus Musah at club level.

Keeper punts

