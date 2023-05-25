The business end of the U.S. Open Cup is underway as the quarterfinal field is now set with the remaining rounds just around the corner. CBS Sports will be your home for the semifinals and final while CBS Sports Golazo Network will air two of the quarterfinal battles.

The two USL Championship sides remaining, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Birmingham Legion, are still alive. Both are playing MLS sides in the quarterfinals after knocking out sides from MLS in the last two rounds.

Here's what to know:

Open Cup schedule and bracket

Tuesday, June 6

FC Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)



Wednesday, June 7

Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m. ET





Round of 16 results

Central

Chicago Fire 2, Austin 0

Houston Dynamo 4, Minnesota United FC 0

Northeast

New York Red Bulls 1, FC Cincinnati 1 (FCC won on penalties, 5-3)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1, Columbus Crew 0

West

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado Rapids 0

LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 0

Southeast

Birmingham Legion FC 1, Charlotte FC 0

Inter Miami CF 2, Nashville SC 1



