The coaching search is over for the United States men's national team as Gregg Berhalter has been reappointed to the position, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday. Berhalter led the team to the last 16 in the World Cup in December after also guiding them to Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup titles in his first stint. His return would have seemed like a formality if not for an investigation into a domestic violence incident years ago between him and his now-wife which led to a feud between the Berhalters and Gio Reyna's family as well as blackmail allegations against the Reynas.

Sporting director Matt Crocker reportedly spoke to 10 candidates about the position including Patrick Vieira but after Jesse Marsch's agent ruled him out of the running, things swiftly turned to a Berhalter return. Now, set to take the reigns back following the Gold Cup, Berhalter's focus will be on guiding the team moving forward on the road to the 2026 World Cup which will also include an appearance at the 2024 Copa America.

"When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026," said Crocker in a release. "Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward. Appointing the right head coach for a National Team is a crucial decision that reflects U.S. Soccer's identity and lays the foundation to grow soccer across the country for years to come. I am confident that Gregg is the right person for the job and looking forward to working in partnership with him."

Information was released on what Crocker looked for in coaches during the search but at the conclusion, the result was that it was best to stick with Berhalter despite the protracted search. Berhalter has been effective in his 60 matches in charge of the team amassing a 37-11-12 record. During the World Cup, the team also kept multiple shutouts for the first time since the 1930 edition of the tournament.

Players including Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah have voiced their support for Berhalter to return so part of the reappointment is also important to keep a tight-knit group together moving forward.

"Today is a testament of the work that (Berhalter) put into this team," Pulisic said to the Athletic following the 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday. "If that's not enough evidence, then that's all right. People are gonna hate no matter what."

During the time that he was out of contract, Behalter was linked to coach Club America and Sparta Rotterdam but all roads eventually led back to the USMNT.

B.J. Callaghan remains the interim boss after replacing former interim Anthony Hudson. Both were Berhalter assistants.